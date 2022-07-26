Munugode meeting by TRS on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the political temperature in Munugode Assembly segment soars high, the ruling TRS has begun “Operation Munugode” and is poaching Congress leaders out here. It will hold a public meeting in the newlyformed Gattuppal mandal on Tuesday.

A day after several sarpanches and MPTCs from Munugode Assembly segment joined TRS, Gattuppal Mandal Sadhan a Committee chairman E Kailasham joined the pink party here on Monday in the presence of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. Munugode MLA (Congress) Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who looks all set to join the BJP, vehemently opposed the creation of Gattuppal mandal.

After admitting Kailasham into the party, Jagadish said that Munugode would be developed on par with Suryapet. He asserted that Munugode was a fluoride-free segment now. It was here that the State government’s prestigious Mission Bhagiratha scheme was launched, he said.

“Rajagopal is unable to focus on the segment, because of his businesses,” Jagadish alleged. The Minister will attend the public meeting in Gattuppal on Tuesday is meant to lay ground for a bypoll in case Rajagopal Reddy resigns.

HYDERABAD: As the political temperature in Munugode Assembly segment soars high, the ruling TRS has begun “Operation Munugode” and is poaching Congress leaders out here. It will hold a public meeting in the newlyformed Gattuppal mandal on Tuesday. A day after several sarpanches and MPTCs from Munugode Assembly segment joined TRS, Gattuppal Mandal Sadhan a Committee chairman E Kailasham joined the pink party here on Monday in the presence of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. Munugode MLA (Congress) Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who looks all set to join the BJP, vehemently opposed the creation of Gattuppal mandal. After admitting Kailasham into the party, Jagadish said that Munugode would be developed on par with Suryapet. He asserted that Munugode was a fluoride-free segment now. It was here that the State government’s prestigious Mission Bhagiratha scheme was launched, he said. “Rajagopal is unable to focus on the segment, because of his businesses,” Jagadish alleged. The Minister will attend the public meeting in Gattuppal on Tuesday is meant to lay ground for a bypoll in case Rajagopal Reddy resigns.