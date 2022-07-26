Home States Telangana

Rajagopal Reddy cool to Mallu Bhatti’s overtures

Munugode MLA leans towards BJP, says Cong favouring newbies

Published: 26th July 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of reports of the possibility of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, separately met the former in an attempt to persuade him to stay on in the party.

However, when reports came in last, Rajagopal didn’t respond too positively and maintained an ambiguous stand. Speaking to the media after meeting Rajagopal, Vikramarka said that Rajagopal had a lot of respect for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. “I asked him not to take a hasty decision,” he said. In reply to a question, Vikramarka said he didn’t see anything wrong in Rajagopal meeting BJP leader Amit Shah.

He said, “In pursuit of development activities, MLAs, MPs and MLCs meet Ministers, there is nothing wrong in it,” he said. Revealing the details of his meeting with the Congress Legislative Party leader, Rajagopal said, “The CLP leader asked me not to defect to another party. I asked him why he was not speaking against the trouble within the Congress.

I feel uncomfortable when new entrants get top positions in the party. I am an original Congress leader. However, there appears to be space or respect for original Congress persons in the party.” Rajagopal once again reiterated that the BJP alone has the strength to defeat the TRS. He said that he would take a decision when the time comes.

During a press conference on Sunday, Rajagopal expressed that he has no intention to work under the leadership of those who were jailed for their “wrong deeds”. He also said that it is only Bharatiya Janata Party that could dethrone Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. While it is reported that the Congress high command wasn’t too thrilled with Rajagopal’s remarks, party leaders lined up to woo him to stay on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Mallu Bhatti Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp