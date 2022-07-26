Rajagopal Reddy is welcome to join us, says Eatala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party was the right platform for Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy to take revenge against TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender announced that several BJP and Congress MLAs were in touch with him.

“There are no auspicious days till July 27 for joining,” Rajender said and hinted that some leaders would join the BJP after July 27. Stating that he welcomed Rajagopal Reddy into the BJP, Rajender said: “I will take the responsibility, ensure victory for whoever resigns as an MLA and contests on a BJP ticket.

We will implement the Huzurabad formula,” Rajender declared. Participating in a party programme, Rajender claimed that several TRS MLAs were in touch with him. “I worked in TRS for 20 years and maintained my ties. As the elections will be held next year, the TRS leaders may not state their decisions openly. It was me who started questioning the CM’s bad policies.

Others will join me shortly,” Rajender said. He said that his fight against Rao was not personal. “It is a fight between the arrogant behaviour of KCR and self-respect ofpeople of Telangana,” he said. The former minister reiterated that he would contest against the Chief Minister if the party high command directed, and defeat the latter in Gajwel or any other place.

