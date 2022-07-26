Six Telangana HC advocates will now serve as judges

By Express News Service

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal to elevate six advocates as judges in the Telangana High Court. The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana, gave its approval during a meeting held on Monday. The strengths of judges in the Telangana High Court now goes up from 27 to 33. The sanctioned strength of judges in the High Court is 42.

Brief profiles of a new judges

E V Venugopal

Born on September 16, 1967 in Mankammathota of Karimnagar, Venugopal completed LLB from Osmania University in 1992. He has practised in different branches of law for a few years in Karimnagar and in the erstwhile High Court of AP before joining as a junior colleague of Ram Jethmalani and went on to assist him in criminal and constitutional cases in Supreme Court and High Courts. He also served as Central Government Standing Counsel from 2007 to 2013. He was appointed as Railways Counsel before erstwhile high court of AP. He was designated as Senior Advocate in 2021.

Nagesh Bheemapaka

Born on March 8, 1969, Nagesh completed his post-graduation in law and enrolled as an advocate on April 21, 1993 on the rolls of the Bar Council for the State of Andhra Pradesh. He was serving as Government Pleader for Medical & Health Department. Previously he served as Government Pleader for Industries, Commerce & Mines. He also served as Standing Counsel for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Served as Assistant Government Pleader.

Pulla Karthik

Born on June 4, 1967 in Jagtial, Karthik did LLB from University College of Law, Osmania University and LLM from PG College of Law, Osmania University. He enrolled as an advocate on March 27, 1996. He practised in all branches of law in the then High Court of AP and continued practice in Telangana High Court. In 2015, he was appointed as Government Pleader at erstwhile AP Administrative Tribunal at Hyderabad and in 2017, he was appointed as Government Pleader in the High Court for the State of Telangana.

Kaja Sarath

Born on January 29, 1971 in Bhadrachalam, Sarath did Bachelor of Law from Campus Law College, Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam and LLM in Constitutional Law from PG College of Law, Osmania University, Hyderabad. He enrolled as an advocate on December 31, 1997. Initially he practised in trial courts at Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam. In 2002, he shifted to High Court and joined the Chamber of P V Ramana. He practised in all branches of law in the then High Court of AP and continued in Telangana High Court after bifurcation of the combined High Court.

J Srinivas Rao

Born on August 31, 1969, Srinivas Rao is a native of Lingannapet in Gambhiraopet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district. He completed LLB from Osmania University and enrolled as an advocate on April 29, 1999. He joined in the Chambers of G Krishna Murthy and started independent practice from January, 2006. Since April 1, 2015, he has been working as Standing Counsel for Singareni Collieries Company Ltd.

N Rajeshwar Rao

Born on June 30, 1969 in Sudanpally, Mahabubabad,Rajeshwar Rao enrolled as an advocate on February 22, 2001. He joined the office of CV Ramulu. He was appointed as Central Government Pleader on May 22, 2015, appointed as a panel advocate on September 22, 2015 for the UGC for the Sate of Telangana and the AP High Court and continued till October 2019. He also was appointed as Assistant Solicitor General of India for the Telangana HC on Novermber 1, 2019 and is continuing till date.

