3K bag jobs at fair held by Karimnagar cops

At least 3,000 youth received appointment letters from various companies during the day-long event, organisers said, adding that nearly 5,000 youth attended the event.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Thousands of youth participated in a job fair organised by Karimnagar Police Commissionerate on Tuesday.

Representatives of as many as 70 local and multi-national companies conducted interviews of applicants at a private function hall from. At least 3,000 youth received appointment letters from various companies during the day-long event, organisers said, adding that nearly 5,000 youth attended the event.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who presided over the function, said 70 per cent of the jobs are being provided by private companies, and there are only 20 to 30 per cent job opportunities in the government sector.He appreciated the police department for taking an initiation to help the unemployed youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Karimnagar district Collector RV Karnan and Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana told the youth that if they want to achieve their goals, they must be sincere in its pursuit.
Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLC Padi Koushik Reddy and other police officers were also present at the event.

