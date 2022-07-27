Home States Telangana

BJP targeting Gandhis to alienate people from Congress: TPCC

Gaddar said that Sonia Gandhi played a historical role in the formation of a separate Telangana State.

Published: 27th July 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders take part in the Satyagraha held at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday | JWala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/SANGAREDDY: The TPCC on Tuesday held a Satyagraha to register its protest against party president Sonia Gandhi being summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for the second time for questioning in connection with the alleged National Herald money laundering case. Balladeer Gaddar extended support to the Satyagraha by attending it at the Gandhi Bhavan.

Gaddar said that Sonia Gandhi played a historical role in the formation of a separate Telangana State. “Now, even after Sonia Gandhi contracted Covid-19, and without considering her age, the ED has summoned her questioning. My question to the people of Telangana is this - why should we remain silent about this?” He advised Congress leaders to conduct a campaign at the village level to educate the people.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that the BJP government wants to divert the attention of the people from growing unemployment, privatisation, and imposition of taxes on even milk. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi conspired to eliminate democracy and Opposition. As part of this agenda, the Centre appointed a person of RSS ideology as ED director to target Sonia and Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Attacking the BJP, Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya said, “Godse descendants are troubling Gandhi’s descendants. It appears that ED is a frontal organisation of BJP as it is specifically targeting only Congress leaders.

”In Sangareddy, party MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, accused the BJP of hounding the Congress to alienate it from the people.Unlike many BJP leaders, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi don’t have criminal records, Jagga Reddy said.

