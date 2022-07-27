Home States Telangana

Defeating KCR is purpose of my life now: Eatala

The BJP leader revealed that Rao had always felt threatened by leaders who gained popularity among the masses, and tried everything in his power to defeat them in the elections.

Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender has declared that the purpose of his life will not be fulfilled if he doesn’t defeat Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao either in Huzurabad or Gajwel constituency in the next Assembly elections.Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally on Tuesday, Rajender said that the Chief Minister, who he accused of fighting a proxy war against him in the Huzurabad by-election, has been defeated morally and would taste defeat once again in a one-on-one contest.

The BJP leader revealed that Rao had always felt threatened by leaders who gained popularity among the masses, and tried everything in his power to defeat them in the elections.Rajender said that the Chief Minister had funded local leaders in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts in the 2018 Assembly elections to defeat some of the sitting TRS MLAs. “KCR used the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and the Anti-Corruption Bureau against me in the 2018 elections. My residence was also raided by officials. He did succeed in defeating the popular leaders, but I emerged victorious. Even then I was patient and never uttered a word against him or any TRS leader,” Rajender stated.

He said that his popularity and margin of victory has been on the upswing since the 2004 elections, and how despite the TRS seeing highs and lows, people have voted him to power every single time till now.
Responding to State Government Whip and TRS MLA Balka Suman and other TRS leaders who criticised him through a press meet on Tuesday, Rajender asked them to place their hands on their hearts and recall their own history. “These MLAs who have a slave-like mentality, insult people like me, but when it comes to talking about the injustice to their communities, they remain mum.

These slaves should debate on the issue of the State government acting as a real-estate broker and forcibly acquiring thousands of acres of assigned lands around Hyderabad which were allotted to Dalits 40-50 years ago,” Rajender said.

