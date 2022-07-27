Mahabubabad TRS leader hacks his wife to death

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Tension prevailed at the Anakata thanda, a hamlet of Tanamcherla in Maripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district, on Tuesday when hundreds of villagers obstructed the shifting of the body of a woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband who is a vice-sarpanch of TRS.

According to Sub-Inspector (SI) D Pavan Karum, the vice-sarpanch, Bhukya Ravinder of Anakata thanda, hacked his wife Mamatham with an axe in the wee hours of the day.Ravinder resorted to the heinous crime after he suspected his wife was cheating on him.

Initially, it was an argument but soon Ravinder grew furious with her and hacked her with an axe, following which he fled the scene. She died on the spot. Neighbours who noticed her lying in a pool of blood called the police.

The relatives of the victim did not allow her body to be shifted for some time, insisting that justice had to be done to her. The police managed to convince the villagers to allow them to do their duty.Mamatha was a resident of Anakata thanda in Tanamcherla village. The police registered a case of murder and shifted the body to the Mahabubabad district government hospital for an autopsy. The police are hunting for the accused.

