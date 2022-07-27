Rajagopal Reddy keeps his cards close to his chest

B kartheek By

Express News Service

Even as political parties prepare for yet another by-election, this time for the Munugode Assembly seat, the embattled sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy prefers to keep the cards close to his chest and refuses to divulge his next move.

In conversation with B Kartheek, the MLA treads a very fine line maintaining that he has no differences with the Congress while reiterating that the BJP will come to power in the next elections. When asked about his next move, he says that he would take a call after consultations with the people of his constituency. Excerpts of the interview



Just a week after meeting AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, you met former BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. What went wrong with your meeting with Tagore?

I met Tagore on a flight while returning from Delhi. It was not a planned meeting. Neither did Tagore call for a meeting, nor did I ask him for one. We just happened to meet on the flight while returning from Delhi.



Recent survey reports suggest that the BJP will remain in opposition. If these surveys are to be believed, you will remain out of power. Under these circumstances, will you consider joining the BJP?

All these are speculations and there is no space for speculations in politics. Nobody can predict what will happen in politics. Did anybody see Eatela Rajender quitting the TRS and winning on a BJP ticket? The political scenario will change as time goes by.



Since you have mentioned BJP winning a by-election, the TRS too won two by-polls —Huzurnagar and Nagarjuna Sagar — despite the Congress fielding strong candidates...

If strong candidates like Eatela Rajender join BJP, the BJP will come to power. Since BJP is in power at the Centre, all they need is strong candidates to pit against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.



Any chances of continuing in Congress and State witnessing another by-election?

Regarding switching to any other party and going for a by-election, I would take a decision after due consultations with the people and local leaders of my constituency.



Do you have any differences with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy?

I do not have any differences with Revanth Reddy.

