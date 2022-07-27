Home States Telangana

Telangana needs policy for smallpox vaccine

However, if the vaccine is to be rolled out again, all citizens, including those who received the vaccine before, have to take another dose.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Renuka kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the fear of monkeypox is rising day by day, experts say that the government needs to prepare a protocol to administer the smallpox vaccine. A double dose of the vaccine will be required. Additionally, a system has to be developed regarding the distribution of the vaccine,” said Dr Subodh Kandamutha, Director at Kakarla Subba Rao Centre for Healthcare Management. “If wrongly administered, the vaccine itself might spread the virus,” he stressed.

Smallpox, which was a major cause of death in 1950s-60s, was considered as having been eradicated in 1980.The administration of the vaccine was stopped then. As the viruses of monkeypox and smallpox belong to the same family, the vaccine against the latter can be used to prevent the infection of the prior.
“Smallpox vaccine is said to be 70 per cent effective against the disease. Recently, the World Health Organisation confirmed that the vaccine is 85 per cent effective in preventing Monkeypox,” added Dr Subodh.

People who were born before 1980 have had the smallpox vaccine shot. Currently, a little less than half of the people in the State are more than 40-years-old. However, if the vaccine is to be rolled out again, all citizens, including those who received the vaccine before, have to take another dose. “Immunity of any vaccine does not last for more than 3-5 years. Everyone is prone to get infected with monkeypox at a similar level,” said Dr Subodh. aading that beneficiaries might develop lesions on skin as a side effect.
When asked about the procurement of smallpox vaccine, Health Minister T Harish Rao confirmed that some stock of the smallpox vaccine is available. “We will procure it if there is any shortage,” he said.

