TRS sounds bypoll bugle for Munugode with attack on MLA

Published: 27th July 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy welcomes Gattuppal sarpanch E Roja into the TRS fold with a party scarf on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sounding the bugle for a possible by-election for the Munugode Assembly constituency, the ruling TRS came down heavily on sitting MLA and Congress leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.Addressing a ‘thanksgiving meeting’ in Gattuppal mandal headquarters on Tuesday, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy told Rajagopal Reddy: “You pleaded to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao 300 times by holding his legs to allow you to join the TRS.” Jagadish Reddy’s comments came on the back of reports doing rounds that Rajagopal Reddy may join the BJP sooner or later.

The Energy Minister alleged that the Congress MLA met Union Home Minister Amit Shah only for the sake of contracts and was planning to join the BJP only to earn more money. Jagadish Reddy also charged Rajagopal Reddy of obstructing the creation of a new mandal, Gattuppal.

The Energy Minister averred that even if the Congress and the BJP joined hands, they could not dethrone Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “There is no alternative to the TRS in the State,” the Energy Minister said, asserting that Rajagopal Reddy could not defeat the Chief Minister at any cost.

TRS organised the ‘thanksgiving meeting’, as the Chief Minister decided to create the Gattuppal mandal and issued preliminary notification for the same. The Energy Minister termed the Komatireddy brothers as “jokers and buffoons”, as they were criticising the leaders of their own party. He alleged that Rajagopal Reddy visited Jharkhand, Shimla and Chhattisgarh only to please the BJP leaders and bag contracts.   

“As in-charge Minister I toured 50 villages in Munugode Assembly segment, as Rajagopal Reddy neglected the segment,” Jagadish Reddy stated.He said that Rajagopal Reddy was due an explanation to the people of the segment, why he was joining the BJP. TRS Munugode in-charge K Prabhakar Reddy and others were present. Gattuppal sarpanch E Roja joined the TRS in the presence of Jagadish Reddy on the occasion.

