KGBVs shouldn’t manage model schools: TSUTF

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) on Tuesday condemned the orders issued by State government in relieving the Principals of Model Schools from their duties of the overall in-charge of girls’ hostels. The government handed over the responsibility to Special Officers at the nearest Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya ( KGBV).

The Director of Education on Tuesday issued the orders that as an immediate and temporary alternative. KGBV Special Officers will be the overall in-charge of girls hostels in Model Schools and will hold responsibility for the financial and administrative activities as well.

The TSUTF demanded the withdrawal of the orders as many KGBVs have started intermediate education as well and the number of female students studying in these institutions has increased substantially.

Due to the lack of facilities, supervision of schools, colleges and management of hostels has already become a tough task for Special Officers. Under these circumstances, the additional responsibilities will affect the functioning of KGBVs, it said.

