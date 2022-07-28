KTR tells officials to expedite flood relief work, remain on alert

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With incessant rains lashing the city and other areas, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday instructed officials to expedite relief efforts with focus on areas affected by heavy rains. Rama Rao also told the officials to ensure road repair works are taken up immediately as and when the rains recede, with focus on low-lying areas in the cities.

The Minister held a review meeting through video conference from Pragathi Bhavan on the situation in Hyderabad as well as other areas in the State in the backdrop of heavy rains. He directed all civic bodies to prevent loss of life and take precautionary measures with the view that the rains would continue in the next coming days. Rama Rao also directed officials to coordinate with the local police, irrigation, electricity and revenue departments.

As dilapidated buildings are likely to collapse due to incessant rains, the Minister directed GHMC officials to continue with demolition of such dangerous structures. Special attention should be paid to areas close to culverts and bridges and warning signs should be installed, he said. Extensive use should be made of the existing command and control centres of GHMC and other wings, Rama Rao said. The CDMA was directed to regularly monitor the action being taken in all municipalities across the State.The Minister also asked the irrigation department to continuously monitor lakes and water bodies in various districts.

