Rajagopal Reddy keeps Congress hoping as BJP moves in

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the BJP claimed that Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy will soon join its ranks, Congress leaders continued to ride the high horse that he would stick with them. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay ended the suspense that has been lingering for three years regarding Rajagopal — the Congress MLA is frequently spotted with BJP leaders and is known to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi sky-high and also saying that it had better traction with people than the Grand Old Party.

In a day of fast-paced developments, Congress Telangana affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore discussed the maverick legislator’s moves with Nalgonda Congress leaders and then went into a huddle with AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters later, Vikramarka hoped that Rajagopal would continue in the Congress, as, according to him, the Munugode lawmaker had respect for Sonia Gandhi. Vikramarka evaded questions on probable disciplinary action against Rajagopal, indicating that the AICC strategy is not to take any action against the rebel MLA.

This is despite Rajagopal, when he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently, making some uncharitable comments against the Congress. Earlier, he had brought up the “cash for vote” scam to embarrass Revanth. He even said that law would take its own course on ED questioning Sonia Gandhi, instead of defending her.

Rumblings began in Jan, 2021

It was on January 1, 2021 when Rajagopal first announced at Tirupati that he would join the BJP as he felt that it alone had the ability to dislodge the TRS from power. During the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection, he claimed that BJP had asked him to contest on its behalf.

However, what is making the Congress hesitate to initiate disciplinary action against the MLA is that he is the brother of TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as the party does not want to rub the latter on the wrong side.

In the event of Rajagopal joining the BJP, the Congress may not press for his disqualification as it would invite a by-election which it does not want to face. Even the TRS is also not keen on a byelection for the seat which is considered to be Rajagopal’s pocket borough.

It remains to be seen what Rajagopal would do if the BJP insists that he resign to join the party as it is its policy not to admit a legislator from another party unless he first resigns. If Rajagopal does resign, a by-election would be held provided the Speaker accepts it, which is also doubtful, as the TRS too does not want a byelection in Mungode.

Meanwhile, TRS leader Manne Krishank tweeted: “Rs 3437 crores , 25 Years of Coal Mining Project , why wouldn’t Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy praise BJP (sic)”, implying that the latter would surely be in the BJP before long.

Bandi: Munugode MLA concerned about TS

Bandi Sanjay said Rajgopal has always been critical of the ruling party and was concerned about the aspirations of the people of Telangana, indicating that the BJP would roll out a red carpet for him.

HYDERABAD: Even as the BJP claimed that Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy will soon join its ranks, Congress leaders continued to ride the high horse that he would stick with them. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay ended the suspense that has been lingering for three years regarding Rajagopal — the Congress MLA is frequently spotted with BJP leaders and is known to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi sky-high and also saying that it had better traction with people than the Grand Old Party. In a day of fast-paced developments, Congress Telangana affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore discussed the maverick legislator’s moves with Nalgonda Congress leaders and then went into a huddle with AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Delhi. Speaking to reporters later, Vikramarka hoped that Rajagopal would continue in the Congress, as, according to him, the Munugode lawmaker had respect for Sonia Gandhi. Vikramarka evaded questions on probable disciplinary action against Rajagopal, indicating that the AICC strategy is not to take any action against the rebel MLA. This is despite Rajagopal, when he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently, making some uncharitable comments against the Congress. Earlier, he had brought up the “cash for vote” scam to embarrass Revanth. He even said that law would take its own course on ED questioning Sonia Gandhi, instead of defending her. Rumblings began in Jan, 2021 It was on January 1, 2021 when Rajagopal first announced at Tirupati that he would join the BJP as he felt that it alone had the ability to dislodge the TRS from power. During the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection, he claimed that BJP had asked him to contest on its behalf. However, what is making the Congress hesitate to initiate disciplinary action against the MLA is that he is the brother of TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as the party does not want to rub the latter on the wrong side. In the event of Rajagopal joining the BJP, the Congress may not press for his disqualification as it would invite a by-election which it does not want to face. Even the TRS is also not keen on a byelection for the seat which is considered to be Rajagopal’s pocket borough. It remains to be seen what Rajagopal would do if the BJP insists that he resign to join the party as it is its policy not to admit a legislator from another party unless he first resigns. If Rajagopal does resign, a by-election would be held provided the Speaker accepts it, which is also doubtful, as the TRS too does not want a byelection in Mungode. Meanwhile, TRS leader Manne Krishank tweeted: “Rs 3437 crores , 25 Years of Coal Mining Project , why wouldn’t Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy praise BJP (sic)”, implying that the latter would surely be in the BJP before long. Bandi: Munugode MLA concerned about TS Bandi Sanjay said Rajgopal has always been critical of the ruling party and was concerned about the aspirations of the people of Telangana, indicating that the BJP would roll out a red carpet for him.