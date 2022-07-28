Take up flood relief with PM Modi: Revanth tells KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Delhi visit to Delhi as a personal trip and not an official one, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the former neither sought the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor any Union Minister.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Revanth said: “As the State was badly affected by a natural disaster, the Chief Minister should have met the Prime Minister as well as Union Ministers. However, the Chief Minister showed no interest in pressurising the Centre (on the flood issue).”

“The TRS MPs are participating in the protests being staged by the Opposition parties for photo ops,” the TPCC chief charged. Stating that there was no response to Telangana Congress MPs request for an appointment with the Prime Minister, Revanth wondered if Modi was PM for only Gujarat.

“The four BJP MPs from Telangana have restricted themselves to political activities. They should get at least Rs 1,000 crore as interim relief from the Centre for the flood-hit,” he said.

