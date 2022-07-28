Home States Telangana

VANPIC scam: Telangana HC refuses to intervene in CBI court order

Brahmananda had filed a criminal plea before the HC in 2016 seeking a direction to the CBI Court to rule on his discharge petition.

Published: 28th July 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Court feels the circumstances are sufficient to warrant a criminal prosecution Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to intervene in the CBI court order on a discharge petition filed by KV Brahmananda Reddy in the VANPIC project scam case.

He said that given the allegations against Brahmananda who is one of the accused in AP Chief Minister’s illegal assets cases, it is not a fit case where the trial should be aborted and the petitioner discharged at the threshold. There are circumstances on the record that may or may not lead to the petitioner’s guilt at the conclusion of the trial, but the court feels they are sufficient to warrant a criminal prosecution, the CJ said.

Brahmananda had filed a criminal plea before the HC in 2016 seeking a direction to the CBI Court to rule on his discharge petition. The HC, in 2016, asked the CBI court to dispose of the discharge petition swiftly. Following that, the CBI court concluded that there was, prima facie, a case against the petitioner based on the charges made against him in the charge sheet and that the linked case was not fit to be dismissed. Following this, Brahmananda moved the HC.

Vinod Kumar Deshpande, senior counsel for the petitioner, explained to the court that the petitioner’s job was to provide documents on State ports and civil aviation matters to the Secretary/Principal Secretary of the Department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp