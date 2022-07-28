VANPIC scam: Telangana HC refuses to intervene in CBI court order

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Court feels the circumstances are sufficient to warrant a criminal prosecution Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to intervene in the CBI court order on a discharge petition filed by KV Brahmananda Reddy in the VANPIC project scam case.

He said that given the allegations against Brahmananda who is one of the accused in AP Chief Minister’s illegal assets cases, it is not a fit case where the trial should be aborted and the petitioner discharged at the threshold. There are circumstances on the record that may or may not lead to the petitioner’s guilt at the conclusion of the trial, but the court feels they are sufficient to warrant a criminal prosecution, the CJ said.

Brahmananda had filed a criminal plea before the HC in 2016 seeking a direction to the CBI Court to rule on his discharge petition. The HC, in 2016, asked the CBI court to dispose of the discharge petition swiftly. Following that, the CBI court concluded that there was, prima facie, a case against the petitioner based on the charges made against him in the charge sheet and that the linked case was not fit to be dismissed. Following this, Brahmananda moved the HC.

Vinod Kumar Deshpande, senior counsel for the petitioner, explained to the court that the petitioner’s job was to provide documents on State ports and civil aviation matters to the Secretary/Principal Secretary of the Department.

