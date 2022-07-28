Home States Telangana

Wildlife Board discusses development projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Wildlife Board held its fifth meeting at Aranya Bhavan here on Wednesday to discuss permissions for road widening, rural electrification and T-Fiber Grid works to be executed in the forest areas of Adilabad, Komrambheem-Asifabad, Nagarkurnool, Mancherial, Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts.  

In the meeting presided by Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy who is also the Vice-Chairman of the State Wildlife Board, 30 developmental works being undertaken by various departments, and the permissions need for the execution of those works were discussed.

The Minister said that plans were prepared for the works keeping in mind the priorities of the State government with respect to the developmental works, and to ensure minimum damage caused to these forest areas.

