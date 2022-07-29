Home States Telangana

Adhir Ranjan’s remarks on President Murmu draws BJP ire

Published: 29th July 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao strongly condemned Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his ‘disrespectful remarks’ against the newly-elected President of India Draupadi Murmu.

In a protest against the Congress leader’s remarks BJP ST Morcha burnt an effigy of AICC Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in front of BJP’s party office at Nampally on Thursday.

Addressing the media, Bapu Rao said that Chowdhury’s remarks showed the Congress’ hatred towards the marginalised communities and how Congress leaders didn’t want a tribal woman to be elected to the highest political office in the country.

