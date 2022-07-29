Digvijay Singh tasked to get Rajagopal Reddy to stay in Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress has gone into a fire-fighting mode after BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s announcement on Wednesday that its Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was soon going to switch loyalties to the saffron party. As per sources within the Congress, veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh has been given the task of convincing Rajagopal to stay. Singh reportedly dialled Rajagopal on Thursday, urging him to come to Delhi immediately.

Ever since Rajagopal called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi last week, leaders of all three parties have been on the edge. Though Telangana Congress leaders have made it clear that differences between the leaders would be resolved soon, Rajagopal has been consistently saying that his party has ignored him while outsiders were being given prime roles.

Rajgopal has been seeking the opinion of his followers in Munugode constituency, whether they would support him if he shifted his loyalties to the BJP. According to sources, there have been mixed opinions within his followers.

Sources within the BJP told Express that the central leadership has made it clear that if Rajagopal wants to join the BJP, he will have to first resign from Congress, as well as his MLA post. The party leadership has also assured him that if he went for a byelection, the party will extend its full support.

