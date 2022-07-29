Home States Telangana

Har Ghar Tiranga, Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu campaigns shine on Sircilla weavers

Meanwhile, the bulk orders from across the country also led to shortage of workers in Sircilla.

Workers at a power loom agencies make national flags in Sircilla on Thursday

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The Central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as well as the State government’s Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu have come as a boon to the Sircilla power loom weavers.With orders for national flags running into lakhs of metres pouring in from within the State as well as other States, the textile town is buzzing with activity.

According to the latest available figures, the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO) placed orders for about 55 lakh metres while States like Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi and Maharastra ordered a total of 45 lakh metres, all of which is likely to generate over `20 crore revenue.

The Central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at their residences from August 13 to 15, marking the 75th year of India’s Independence. The State government too has decided to distribute 1.2 crore national flags as part of its Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu celebrations.

According to D Murali of Murali Printers, around 15 lakh flags have already been made and handed over to the agencies to be delivered to their respective clients in Telangana and other States. Speaking to Express, he said: “We are all delighted with this development. Around 200 workers, including women, are getting employment and additional income because of these orders.”

Meanwhile, V Ashok Rao, Warangal Regional Director of Handloom and Textile Department, said: “We have asked the Sircilla agencies to expedite the works and complete production by August 7.”Meanwhile, the bulk orders from across the country also led to shortage of workers in Sircilla. This has prompted the local agencies to roped in workers from other States

From poll material to national flag

Though this is for the first time the Sircilla weavers received bulk orders to make the national flags, they have been carrying out similar work for years, especially during elections, printing the flags of various political parties. The local agencies import raw material from other States and produce polyester cloth, which is then sent to processing units in Hyderabad.

