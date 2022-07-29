Jagtial: Mother refuses to buy phone, teen kills self

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A 16-year-old boy died by suicide allegedly after his mother refused to buy him a smartphone immediately.According to police, Yellanki Nagender was found hanging from the ceiling of his house at Gunjapadugu in Golapalli mandal in the wee hours of Thursday. Nagender discontinued his studies after Class 9. He was addicted to mobile games.

On July 24, he asked his mother Padmavati to get him a new mobile phone. She told him that she will get him a new phone after a week. Disappointed over this, he took the extreme step, the police said.He breathed his last while on his way to the hospital.On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Gollapalli police have registered a case and started a probe.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

