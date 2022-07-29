Meanwhile, in Telangana HC...

By Express News Service

TS govt files recall petition in Raidurg Paigah lands case

The Telangana High Court on Thursday heard a case relating to over 84 acres of prime land in Sy No. 46. Raidurg Paigah in Serilingapally mandal which has been recorded as government land. During the hearing, senior lawyer Vaidyananthan claimed that orders given on April 27 were without considering the government’s objections. Further, the State Archives Department acknowledged that the documents produced by Burugula Shiva Ramakrishna in the HC were fraudulent. Other interested parties have also filed petitions for impleading in the aforementioned case. The lawsuit has been postponed until August 10.Burugula and Lingamaiah filed separate review petitions in the High Court, which were granted by the division bench. The recall petition was filed before the High Court in June 2022, based on the advice of Senior Counsel C S Vaidyanathan and Standing Counsel of Telangana.

HC seeks govt response to Pedda Cheruvu encroachments

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to file its counter in a PIL filed by E Anjaiah seeking a direction to remove illegal encroachments within the FTL of Raviryala Pedda Cheruvu located at Raviryala village in Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district. The petitioner claimed that several realtors have unlawfully encroached the Raviryala Pedda Cheruvu’s Full Tank Level (FTL) and have constructed structures while officials remained bystanders. The petitioner requested the court to issue a directive to the officials to remove the illegal encroachments and protect the lake from further encroachments by conducting an appropriate survey. Directing the officials to take necessary steps to fix the FTL limits of Raviryala Pedda Cheruvu, the court adjourned the case to November 2.

HC quashes CBI chargesheet against Vanpic

Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Ujjal Bhuyan, on Thursday quashed the chargesheet filed by the CBI in CC No.14 of 2012 of the Principal Session Judge for CBI cases against Vanpic Projects Private Limited, a port-based project. The CBI, Hyderabad Region, filed 11 chargesheets against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others and this was one of 11 filed against the company. The chargesheet accused the company of illegally acquiring more than 15,000 acres of land at the request of Jagan. T Niranjan Reddy, senior counsel appearing for Vanpic, contended that the CBI court erred in taking cognisance against the petitioner without providing any solid reason. He argued that a review of the cognisance order reveals that the CBI court did not apply its intellect when taking cognisance of the claimed offences against the petitioner. Counsel added that the petitioner was a fictitious person. After hearing the arguments, the court concluded that continuing the criminal case against the petitioner, a corporate body, through its chairman would not serve the interests of justice.

