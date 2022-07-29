Public health facilities won’t be named after donors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Department of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday clarified that public health facilities cannot be named after donors or their nominees. Only the block or the building, for which the donation has been given, can be named after the donor, the department said.

In an order issued in this regard, the Health department said that they had received requests from donors to name buildings for Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres after them or their nominees.



However, as there was no policy for accepting land or funds from corporate and private individuals towards construction of hospitals with the provision of naming of these institutions after the nominee of the donors, a set of guidelines has now been provided by the Health department.

Can’t finance fresh institutes

Accordingly, the funding of building/donation of land shall be considered only for an existing or already sanctioned health facility and only on prior approval of the government. No fresh institution will be sanctioned based on an offer, the orders said.

The buildings should be constructed as per Indian Public Health Standards including provision of relevant equipment and furniture. In case of an existing health facility, where land was donated or a building was constructed by a donor, the building or block may be named after the nominee of the donor upon approval of the State government.The GO directed the Commissioner of Health and family Welfare, Director of Public Health and Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad to take necessary action.

