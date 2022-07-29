Rains lash parts of Hyderabad, more in store for Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a day of warm and humid weather, rains made a comeback to the city with full force on Thursday. Several parts of the city — Ameerpet, Somajiguda, Punjagutta, Kukatpally, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Himayatnagar, HiTec City, Madhapur, Charminar, Mehdipatnam, Nampally, Begumpet, Paradise, Khairatabad and other places — received rains.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the rains in city would continue till at least August 1, Monday. Along with most parts of Hyderabad, many districts in Telangana also saw heavy rains on Thursday.According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Banjara Hills recorded 41 mm rainfall, Raidurg (37.8 mm), Manikonda (36.3 mm), BHEL (27.8 mm), Quthbullapur (3 mm), Khajguda (2.68 mm) and Kukatpally (2.5 mm).

“Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city. Monsoon emergency teams and officers on field are staying alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless it is necessary to step out. Dial @GHMC Online control room on 040-21111111 or 040-29555500, for any rain-related issues and assistance,” Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi tweeted.

Plastic waste that came along with floodwater lies unattended on the banks of Musi river near Puranapul in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Vinay Madapu

GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing issued a heavy rain alert on Thursday, asking people to plan their commute accordingly.The Mayor held a telephonic conference with the zonal commissioners and reviewed relief measures. She ordered officials to ensure the removal of garbage or silt from manholes so that the flood waters can flow out smoothly.

Traffic advisory as Musi rises

The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory amid a rise in the level of water in the Musi. The advisory mentioned that due to heavy inflows in the river, traffic would not be allowed between Amberpet and Kacheguda, and between Moosarambagh and Malakpet.

KCR, KTR responsible for recurring floods, says NVSS Prabhakar

BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao were responsible for the recurring floods in Hyderabad. Addressing the media at BJP’s party office in Nampally, Prabhakar said: “These floods inundated several low-lying areas of the city four times in the past eight years. This is because vast areas near many lakes are under encroachment.”

HYDERABAD: After a day of warm and humid weather, rains made a comeback to the city with full force on Thursday. Several parts of the city — Ameerpet, Somajiguda, Punjagutta, Kukatpally, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Himayatnagar, HiTec City, Madhapur, Charminar, Mehdipatnam, Nampally, Begumpet, Paradise, Khairatabad and other places — received rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the rains in city would continue till at least August 1, Monday. Along with most parts of Hyderabad, many districts in Telangana also saw heavy rains on Thursday.According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Banjara Hills recorded 41 mm rainfall, Raidurg (37.8 mm), Manikonda (36.3 mm), BHEL (27.8 mm), Quthbullapur (3 mm), Khajguda (2.68 mm) and Kukatpally (2.5 mm). “Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city. Monsoon emergency teams and officers on field are staying alert. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless it is necessary to step out. Dial @GHMC Online control room on 040-21111111 or 040-29555500, for any rain-related issues and assistance,” Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi tweeted. Plastic waste that came along with floodwater lies unattended on the banks of Musi river near Puranapul in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Vinay Madapu GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing issued a heavy rain alert on Thursday, asking people to plan their commute accordingly.The Mayor held a telephonic conference with the zonal commissioners and reviewed relief measures. She ordered officials to ensure the removal of garbage or silt from manholes so that the flood waters can flow out smoothly. Traffic advisory as Musi rises The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory amid a rise in the level of water in the Musi. The advisory mentioned that due to heavy inflows in the river, traffic would not be allowed between Amberpet and Kacheguda, and between Moosarambagh and Malakpet. KCR, KTR responsible for recurring floods, says NVSS Prabhakar BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao were responsible for the recurring floods in Hyderabad. Addressing the media at BJP’s party office in Nampally, Prabhakar said: “These floods inundated several low-lying areas of the city four times in the past eight years. This is because vast areas near many lakes are under encroachment.”