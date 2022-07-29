Telangana Legislative Council to decide on usage of ‘unparliamentary’ words: Sukhender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move to oppose the ban on ‘unparliamentary words’ imposed by Lok Sabha Secretariat recently, Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said on Thursday a decision would be taken to continue the usage of those words in Telangana Assembly after discussions with the members.In an informal chat with the media in Hyderabad, Sukhender Reddy said, “We will examine the list of words that were being used normally and take a decision as per the existing rules after considering the members’ views,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said that the Central government should first issue directions to BJP leaders and Ministers to avoid using ‘unparliamentary’ words.He also alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was creating financial hurdles for States. “The Centre’s partisan attitude is not good for the federal system,” he said. Recalling the recent delimitation of Assembly segments in Jammu & Kashmir, he asked why the Centre did not conduct the exercise in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Instead, five villages in Bhadrachalam were merged with AP without the consent of the Telangana government,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was behaving like a dictatorship.

Reacting to the Centre’s directive on freebies, Sukhender Reddy said that the Aasara pension scheme helped the senior citizens to live with dignity. “There are around 15 lakh new applications for Aasara pensions. The scheme is not a freebie”, he said.Asked about YSRTP president YS Sharmila’s claim that Rajanna Rajyam (YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s rule) would be imposed in Telangana, Sukhender Reddy said she should aspire for it in AP not here.

