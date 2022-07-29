Telangana teen plays National Anthem in 30 seconds, with one hand

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Mani Sai, a Class X student of Paramita Heritage School, has set a record of playing the National Anthem in 30 seconds on the keyboard, that too with one hand.Acknowledging his record, representatives of the Worldwide Book of Records presented a certificate to Mani Sai at a special programme on Thursday.

The 15 year-old student had first performed this feat on May 28, 2022 at a programme organised by the Worldwide Book of Records and on Thursday, repeated his feat much to the joy and appreciation of his schoolmates and teachers.School chairman E Prasad Rao, directors and staff congratulated Mani Sai for setting a world record.

