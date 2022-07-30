Home States Telangana

Five migrant workers killed in PRLIS pump house mishap

While four migrant workers were from Jharkhand, the fifth was identified as Srinu, a native of Nidadavole in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 30th July 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, five migrant workers died on the spot when the cable of a crane snapped at an under-construction pump house of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) at Regumangadda in Kollapur mandal in Nagarkurnool district on Thursday night. The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm when the workers were being lowered into the construction area, located at a depth of 10 metres, on an iron platform using the crane.

The pump house was being constructed under package 1 of the PRLIS. The workers were about to begin their late night shift to carry out concrete works. Fellow workers raised an alarm and also tried to pull the victims out of the pump house. However, all five died on the spot. While four migrant workers were from Jharkhand, the fifth was identified as Srinu, a native of Nidadavole in Andhra Pradesh.

The police personnel, who rushed to the spot, shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination and not to the Nagarkurnool District Hospital, which is nearer.Following the incident, several workers gathered at the pump house and staged a protest. They alleged that though such accidents have occurred at the project site in the past, leading to workers suffering injuries, the contracting agency did not initiate any measures to ensure their safety.

“The agency has been managing such accidents by compensating the victims with very little money and sending them back to their native places,” they added.According to sources, around 1,200 employees are currently working in four shifts at the pump house.Police registered a case and started an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and demanded the State government to announce to ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased workers.

They also demanded action against those responsible for the accident. Jana Sena chief Pavan Kalyan has also urged the State government to conduct an inquiry to find out whether the incident occurred due to human negligence or machine failure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant workers
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp