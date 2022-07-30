Bellampally official gets suspended for memo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bellampally Municipal Commissioner G Gangadhar, who issued a notice to four civic body employees for not attending MAUD and IT Minister K T Rama Rao’s birthday celebrations at the Bellampally government hospital, was suspended on Friday on the Minister’s orders.Based on Rama Rao’s instructions, the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA), N Satyanarayana suspended Gangadhar.

“I am the last person to encourage sycophancy in politics or administration. Read about an overenthusiastic Municipal Commissioner issuing a memo to subordinates for not attending my birthday celebrations! Have asked @cdmatelangana to suspend the MC for his absurd behaviour,’’ Rama Rao tweeted on Friday.

The birthday bash was organised on July 24 by the Bellampally Municipal Council. Gangadhar issued a notice to the four employees on July 25, asking them to explain their absence within 24 hours of receiving it, failing which disciplinary action would be initiated against them.

Official’s undue action

All the office staff were informed to attend through WhatsApp messages. But the message was ignored, and the memo was issued due to poor attendance.

HYDERABAD: Bellampally Municipal Commissioner G Gangadhar, who issued a notice to four civic body employees for not attending MAUD and IT Minister K T Rama Rao’s birthday celebrations at the Bellampally government hospital, was suspended on Friday on the Minister’s orders.Based on Rama Rao’s instructions, the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA), N Satyanarayana suspended Gangadhar. “I am the last person to encourage sycophancy in politics or administration. Read about an overenthusiastic Municipal Commissioner issuing a memo to subordinates for not attending my birthday celebrations! Have asked @cdmatelangana to suspend the MC for his absurd behaviour,’’ Rama Rao tweeted on Friday. The birthday bash was organised on July 24 by the Bellampally Municipal Council. Gangadhar issued a notice to the four employees on July 25, asking them to explain their absence within 24 hours of receiving it, failing which disciplinary action would be initiated against them. Official’s undue action All the office staff were informed to attend through WhatsApp messages. But the message was ignored, and the memo was issued due to poor attendance.