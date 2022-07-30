Home States Telangana

Casino racket: ED may serve notices to eight more

Published: 30th July 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served notices to casino trip organisers Chikoti Praveen Kumar and Madhava Reddy to appear before them on Monday.The ED sleuths are also probing the possible involvement of Praveen Kumar's friend Sampath who allegedly oversees financial transactions. A source revealed that the ED had found that a staggering `5 crore in hawala money was spent on Praveen Kumar's recent birthday bash. Praveen's aides Bablu, Venkatesh and Rakesh supervised the birthday party and many other events.

The ED is also suspecting the involvement of about eight more people and it believes there might be more. It is likely to serve notices to several others.Praveen Kumar and Madhava Reddy figured in what is being described as an illegal racket which organised tours for the wealthy to casinos in Goa and abroad in Nepal and Sri Lanka which attracted provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

According to reliable sources, the two operators had a number of politicians and actors from Tollywood and Bollywood as their clients. The ED sleuths have already conducted searches at the residences of Praveen Kumar  and Madhava Reddy in Hyderabad.

The ED sleuths reportedly seized mobile phones and laptops which are suspected to have data relating to organising trips to casinos in Goa and abroad and the payments they received. They found that four bank accounts belonging to the duo had transactions involving crores of rupees.

There are unconfirmed reports that Praveen fixes visits for prominent people for gambling in casinos and pool parties but the ED is yet to ascertain if they were part of promoting their business. The ED identified about 25 to 30 clients who are in touch with the duo. Praveen fixes trips for punters for gambling while Madhava Reddy organises the trips.

Star-studded events

According to sources, Praveen Kumar pays remuneration to actors for turning up at his casino events which is an attraction for the duo’s clients. One such actor seen on Praveen’s Instagram profile was Ameesha Patel along with Meghana Naidu and Scarlett Wilson who were seen inviting those interested to join a casino party at Nepal. For the promotion of one of Praveen’s events, choreographer Ganesh Acharya filmed a video. Praveen’s Instagram profile reveals several videos capturing his love for animals and nature.

