Home States Telangana

Chikoti Praveen’s animal farm impresses forest officials

Several exotic species found at the farmhouse at Saireddigudem

Published: 30th July 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chikoti Praveen

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chikoti Praveen, who forms the centre of a high-profile casino and gambling investigation by the Enforcement Directorate is apparently also a wildlife enthusiast and a caretaker of some exotic species of animals.

As photos of his with a ball python and an African Iguana on the news, based on a complaint the forest officials swung into action to check whether there was any illegal confinement of exotic species at his farmhouse located at Saireddigudem in Kadthal mandal of Rangareddy district on Friday.

The forest officials were amazed to see several exotic species like the Iguana, different species of lizards and other animals from the reptile family.

“There was a mongoose, different types of big-sized dogs, exotic spiders, horses (including cross-bred horses), swans, ducks, parrots, doves, pigeons, an ostrich, cows and buffaloes at his farmhouse. It is a place one would be impressed after visiting,” said J Hema, Deputy Forest Range Officer of Kadthal range, who was in the team which conducted the searches till late on Friday evening.

Hema said that Praveen had taken permission to domesticate all exotic species through an app which was started by the Centre last year, to enable animal lovers to protect and domesticate them. An interesting revelation from his social media handles was that he named his horse after his favourite Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie. Hema informed Express that Praveen took good care of all the animals, some of which were caged during the day and left inside a room freely at night.

“He not only fed them, but also ensured their good health by administering medication when needed,” she added, also pointing out that the exotic species among the 20 animals found, were brought from other countries. She said that as there was nothing illegal in what he was doing, he will not be charged under any crime as per the wildlife protection laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chikoti Praveen casino gambling
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp