Congress asks EC to defer electoral rolls updation

Published: 30th July 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress on Friday requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to defer the process of amending Form 6 (application for inclusion of name in electoral roll) and Form 6B ( for linking Aadhaar with EPIC) till the new forms are made available.Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy has written to the ECI in this regard.

Congress has also expressed concerns over ECI removing duplicate voters, saying that there is a possibility that names of eligible voters may also be deleted. The party has demanded that the ECI put the list of deleted names on its website.The Opposition party also asked the voters to check their names in the list as and when it would be displayed.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan after submitting a representation to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, Shashidhar Reddy said that software had identified lakhs of ‘duplicate’ voters in just one (Lok Sabha) constituency.He asked the ECI to verify if the electors are enrolled in both Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana States.

“With the duplication of votes, the ruling parties have an advantage in the elections. Hence, the ECI should launch a thorough verification to identify and remove duplicate voters’ names transparently by involving political parties,” Shashidhar Reddy said.

Comments

