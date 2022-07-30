Covid count crosses 900 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The continuous increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State has set off alarm bells. Telangana on Friday recorded 923 new Covid cases, the highest after the Omicron-driven wave abated.The State logged 836 and 852 cases on Thursday and Wednesday respectively, up from 795 on Tuesday. Understandably, the number of hospitalisations has also increased to 190 from 175 on Friday and 89 on Wednesday. Of these 190, as many as 45 patients are being treated in the ICU, 64 are on oxygen beds and 81 have occupied regular beds.As many as 739 patients recovered in 24 hours keeping the total number of cases under treatment to 5,170. As against 40,593 samples tested, the results for 500 are still awaited.

Hyd has most cases

Hyderabad continues to record the highest no. of cases with 366, followed by Rangareddy (79) and in Medchal Malkajgiri (59), said the Health Department.

HYDERABAD: The continuous increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State has set off alarm bells. Telangana on Friday recorded 923 new Covid cases, the highest after the Omicron-driven wave abated.The State logged 836 and 852 cases on Thursday and Wednesday respectively, up from 795 on Tuesday. Understandably, the number of hospitalisations has also increased to 190 from 175 on Friday and 89 on Wednesday. Of these 190, as many as 45 patients are being treated in the ICU, 64 are on oxygen beds and 81 have occupied regular beds.As many as 739 patients recovered in 24 hours keeping the total number of cases under treatment to 5,170. As against 40,593 samples tested, the results for 500 are still awaited. Hyd has most cases Hyderabad continues to record the highest no. of cases with 366, followed by Rangareddy (79) and in Medchal Malkajgiri (59), said the Health Department.