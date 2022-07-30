Home States Telangana

KCR, Akhilesh Yadav meet in Delhi, talk politics

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s residence in Delhi.

Published: 30th July 2022 05:41 AM

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s residence in Delhi. The two leaders are understood to have discussed national politics and other national issues during their hourlong meeting. Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadva was also present.Rao has been camping in Delhi for the last four days to take up the pending issues relating to the State with the different Ministries in the national capital. He also held a meeting with State government officials in Delhi on Friday.According to sources, the Chief Minister will stay put in Delhi for two more days.

