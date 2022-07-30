KCR, family need not fear ED if they are clean: Scindia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the family of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao need not be scared of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if they haven’t indulged in corruption or syphoned off funds meant for the welfare of the people, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that there was a need to inquire whether the funds released by the Centre had been spent well or misused by the Telangana government.

Accusing TRS working president KT Rama Rao of “spreading lies” about Central funds released for Telangana, Scindia stated that the State received the “maximum funds” from the Centre during the eight-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media as part of his Lok Sabha Pravas Yatra held in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment on Friday, he claimed that a flurry of political activity by the ruling party was proof that the TRS was worried that its record of not serving the people, not implementing the Central schemes and the extreme corruption will now be explained to every family in the State by BJP workers.

“When the ground underneath you starts slipping, you will know. Numbers don’t lie, the fact is that it was the Modi government that increased the devolution of taxes to States from 32%to 42 %. The question is whether it is being put to good use or bad,” Scindia said.

While pointing out how BJP has won more number of seats and improved its vote share since the 2018 Assembly elections, he expressed confidence in the party emerging victorious in the next polls.

