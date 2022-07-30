Mahabubabad: 36 girls in tribal hostel fall ill after breakfast

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: As many as 36 girl students of the Tribal Welfare Girls School in Mahabubabad district headquarters were rushed to the Government Area Hospital on Friday due to symptoms of food poisoning. Of these 36 students, 30 were administered first aid, and six whose symptoms were severe, were initially kept under observation. Later, two girls were also discharged while four are still under observation.

Mahabubabad District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) B Harish Raj told Express that a team of doctors have been treating the girl for food poisoning. He said that six students had initially been kept under observation and two were discharged soon.

“The four girls are safe but under observation,” said Dr Raj.All the girls had taken their breakfast at their hostel mess and within an hour, they complained of severe stomachache and started vomiting. The other students informed the headmaster and warden who summoned ‘108’ ambulances.

The Tribal Welfare Girls School in Mahabubabad

This was the second incident of food poisoning in a tribal welfare hostel in Mahabubabad district in the last three days.Informed about the incident, tribal welfare deputy director M Yerraiah, MRO and community health centre staff rushed to the hostel. A team of doctors set up a camp at the hostel to monitor the situation and ensure that such an outbreak does not recur. Speaking to reporters, the students accused the mess contractor of not being bothered about the quality of food. They said that the contractor used rotten vegetables and insects were often seen in the rice. They said that even the water used for cooking the meals would be dirty. “We request the officials to take action on the contractor,” said the students.

When contacted, Mahabubabad district Collector K Shashanka said that students were stable. He said that a total of 957 girls are studying in the Tribal Welfare Girls School hostel. “We are inquiring into the incident. Officials have collected food samples from the hostel. Strict action would be taken against all those responsible.

We have deputed a district level officer to monitor the hostels and quality of food served to the students every day in the hostels. We have also given instructions to teachers to first inspect the food and after checking it for hygiene, then only serve it to students,” said Shashanka. Meanwhile, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod reacted seriously to the incident, and ordered an inquiry.Rathod also telephoned the district Collector, Tribal Welfare Secretary, Hospital Superintendent, with officials to enquire about the health of the students.

MAHABUBABAD: As many as 36 girl students of the Tribal Welfare Girls School in Mahabubabad district headquarters were rushed to the Government Area Hospital on Friday due to symptoms of food poisoning. Of these 36 students, 30 were administered first aid, and six whose symptoms were severe, were initially kept under observation. Later, two girls were also discharged while four are still under observation. Mahabubabad District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) B Harish Raj told Express that a team of doctors have been treating the girl for food poisoning. He said that six students had initially been kept under observation and two were discharged soon. “The four girls are safe but under observation,” said Dr Raj.All the girls had taken their breakfast at their hostel mess and within an hour, they complained of severe stomachache and started vomiting. The other students informed the headmaster and warden who summoned ‘108’ ambulances. The Tribal Welfare Girls School in Mahabubabad This was the second incident of food poisoning in a tribal welfare hostel in Mahabubabad district in the last three days.Informed about the incident, tribal welfare deputy director M Yerraiah, MRO and community health centre staff rushed to the hostel. A team of doctors set up a camp at the hostel to monitor the situation and ensure that such an outbreak does not recur. Speaking to reporters, the students accused the mess contractor of not being bothered about the quality of food. They said that the contractor used rotten vegetables and insects were often seen in the rice. They said that even the water used for cooking the meals would be dirty. “We request the officials to take action on the contractor,” said the students. When contacted, Mahabubabad district Collector K Shashanka said that students were stable. He said that a total of 957 girls are studying in the Tribal Welfare Girls School hostel. “We are inquiring into the incident. Officials have collected food samples from the hostel. Strict action would be taken against all those responsible. We have deputed a district level officer to monitor the hostels and quality of food served to the students every day in the hostels. We have also given instructions to teachers to first inspect the food and after checking it for hygiene, then only serve it to students,” said Shashanka. Meanwhile, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod reacted seriously to the incident, and ordered an inquiry.Rathod also telephoned the district Collector, Tribal Welfare Secretary, Hospital Superintendent, with officials to enquire about the health of the students.