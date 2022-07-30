Home States Telangana

Rajagopal Reddy’s letter confirms BJP tilt

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has finally given a clear indication that he would be switching his loyalties to the BJP soon.

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has finally given a clear indication that he would be switching his loyalties to the BJP soon.In a letter released by the BJP late on Friday, Rajagopal stated that he would be sounding the war bugle against the “corrupt and family rule of Chief Minister K Chandras-ekhar Rao” from Munugode, as the latter’s family had amassed massive wealth and pushed the State into a debt spiral.

He also accused the CM of deliberately not completing the SLBC and Brahmana Vellamla projects after he was re-elected from Munugode. Rajgopal also alleged that the State go-vernment ordered lathi-charge and has filed false cases against the farmers of Kishtarayinipally villagers of his constituency, when they demanded compensation on the lines of Mallannasagar oustees.

“I had said last year itself that I was ready to resign from my post, if the State government worked to fulfil the aspirations of Dalits, STs, BCs, minorities and other sections. I’m not someone who goes back on his words,” Rajagopal wrote.

He, however, didn’t say that he would be joining the BJP, but declared that the next elections would be between the Pandavas and Kouravas, and that the CM and his “money-distributing army” will face defeat.
Earlier, Rajagopal claimed that his followers have endorsed his decision to join the party that could defeat the TRS in the State. He also avoided meeting Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh despite the latter inviting him for talks.

