Rousing reception for Chandrababu Naidu in Bhadrachalam

Published: 30th July 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is swarmed by people during his visit to flood-affected areas and temple in Bhadrachalam on Friday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was accorded a warm welcome by the people during his visit to Bhadrachalam and other mandals in Telangana on Friday. Naidu reached Bhadrachalam in the morning as part of his visit to flood-hit areas in AP and some parts of Telangana. A large number of followers, locals and people of surrounding villages gathered at the Tourism Hotel in Bhadrachalam where he halted and raised slogans in his favour.

The TDP chief was visibly pleased with the welcome and expressed his happiness. The people appreciated Naidu’s decision to construct the flood bank in the town during his rule and told him that due to that decision, lakhs of people in the town were saved from certain losses. People tried to get close to the former chief minister, but were held back by the security personnel. The TDP supremo was also accorded a warm welcome from temple authorities at Ramalayam.

After Bhadrachalam, Naidu proceeded to AP through many mandals of Telangana and was accorded a warm welcome in all these villages. In many places like VM Bazaar, Sathupalli, Gangaram and Aswaraopet in Telangana people stopped his convoy and showered flower petals on him. The one-day tour of Naidu has boosted the morale of the TDP cadre in both the districts.

Naidu to AP govt: Build embankments in Bhandrachalam
Khammam: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that the flood banks constructed in Bhadrac-halam during his rule have prevented disaster. He said that the AP government should construct similar embankments for the safety of people living in the five GPs merged with AP.

