Mini-stadium in Sircilla is a hit with residents

In a bid to encourage the youth into sports, the State government is constructing mini-stadiums in districts across the State.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a bid to encourage the youth into sports, the State government is constructing mini-stadiums in districts across the State. One such mini-stadium set up in Chinna Bonala on the outskirts of Sircilla is gaining the admiration of residents. The membership drive for the stadium is underway. Every morning, one can see hordes of sports and fitness enthusiasts stretching, running and playing on the 4.3 acre-campus. 

District youth and sports in-charge officer V Upender Rao says the mini-stadium will not only benefit the residents of the town, but also the people living in the entire district.Inaugurated in the month of May by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, the `3 crore funds for the construction of the stadium was provided by the Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation.

A total of 21 courts and tracks have been set up for table tennis, badminton, athletics, lawn tennis, kabaddi, cricket and archery, apart from facilities for snooker, chess and carrom. A designated play area for children has also been set up. “We are also planning to start a volleyball academy soon,” adds Upender.The district administration is also proposing to conduct sports events and invite national sportspersons to Sircilla. 

