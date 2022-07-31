PM Modi dedicates NTPC’s floating solar grid to nation

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation the country’s largest floating solar power project of 100 MW capacity at NTPC Ramagundam.

As part of the closing ceremony of ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya Power @ 2047’ programme, Modi addressed and interacted with people of various States in virtual mode. On the occasion, authorities of the NTPC Ramagundam had arranged a giant LED screen for the attendees to watch the Prime Minister speak at the Kakatiya Function Hall. Collector S Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Kumar Deepak and NPTC chief general manager Sunil Kumar participated.

In his speech, the Prime Minister suggested that every dwelling should instal a rooftop solar panel to reduce the burden on power generation companies. Similarly, farmers should instal solar power panels in their farmlands, he said, adding that the Centre would focus on solar power projects in the coming days. Modi said that in the past eight years, his government has provided power to almost every household in the country.

NTPC ready to instal more plants in TS

NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana) chief general manager Sunil Kumar on Saturday said that the NTPC was ready to instal floating solar power projects if the State government comes forward to accept its proposals. Sunil Kumar addressed a press conference where he said that energy security will bring real freedom. “As per the advice of the Prime Minister, we will try to instal solar power panels atop every household and in every field,” he said. In view of the 100 MW floating solar power project successfully generating power, the NTPC Ramagundam plans to set up a 60 MW solar power project on the same water body.

MODI SATISFIED WITH ELECTRIFICATION OF VILLAGES

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes virtually on Saturday as part of culmination of the ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya - Power @2047’ programme. The Prime Minister said that the country will progress only when every citizen progresses and expressed satisfaction over electricity reaching all villages of the country

