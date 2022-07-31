Home States Telangana

Rajagopal Reddy speaks in riddles about resignation

MLA says battle not between political parties, but between State govt and people of Munugode

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Saturday dropped subtle hints that he might resign by saying that a byelection for the segment will become necessary if he gets feedback from the electors that they will really take down the “family rule” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He said that the battle is not between the political parties, but between the State government and the people of Munugode.Speaking to the media before leaving for Munugode Assembly constituency, Rajagopal asked, “Do you (people of Munugode) want to uphold democracy in Telangana? Are you ready for a change?”

While speaking in the constituency along with his supporters, Rajagopal said that the discussion on bye-election is necessary but not for him to defect to another party. Stating that Munugode constituency has been grossly neglected, he said, “For the last three-and-half years, I have been raising the issues of roads, housing, hospitals, schools, projects in the Assembly.

There was no response to it. The development was limited to Sircilla, Siddipet and Gajwel. As the discourse of byelection kicked off, Gattupal mandal has been sanctioned immediately,” he pointed out Uttam continues efforts Meanwhile, on Saturday former TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC secretary Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy met Rajagopal at his residence to persuade him to continue in Congress.

Later in the day, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that AICC is internally dealing with the Rajagopal issue. He said that the Congress is strong in Nalgonda district and Munugode constituency is a citadel for the grand old party. Referring to Rajagopal Reddy’s issue, he said that if there are any issues, they will be addressed. “If matters come to a head, Congress is ready to face any situation,” Revanth said.

