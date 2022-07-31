Home States Telangana

Telangana HC summons Collector, Tahsildar to appear before it in land case

Justice M. Sudheer Kumar gave the direction in a petition filed by Dumbala Indrasena Reddy of Mutrajpally Village, Gajwel mandal in Siddipet district.

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has ordered the District Collector of Siddipet and the Tahsildar of Gajwel to personally appear on August 22, 2022, to explain their errors and the harassment caused to a petitioner for not removing his land holding from the restricted list on Dharani portal.
The petitioner took recourse to  the legal remedy after respondents rejected his application for removal of his land of an extent of 3 acres and 7 guntas in Sy. No.210 of Mutrajpally Village, Gajwel mandal, Siddipet district from the restricted list on Dharani portal.

On August 29, 2019, a preliminary notification was issued under the Land Acquisition Act 2013 to acquire 2.5 guntas of the petitioner’s land for the construction of the Konda Pochamma Sagar Reservoir’s distributory canal. However, no further action was taken on the expired preliminary notification.
However, owing to the preliminary notification, the full extent of the 3 acres and 7 guntas has been placed on the restricted list and has been automatically sealed in Dharani.

Despite many inquiries, responders did not take any action. 
The Assistant Government Pleader (AGP) provided written directions informing the court that the preliminary notification had expired in 2020 and that the petitioner might re-apply through Mee Seva. 
Following the hearing of the AGP, the court expressed its unhappiness with the respondents’ approach of harassing residents and denying applications without explaining any grounds, as well as placing the entire extent of the 3 acres and 7 guntas in the prohibited list while only 2.5 guntas of land was notified.

