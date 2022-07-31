TRS wants Munugode bypoll only to divert attention: Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is of the view that the TRS would love to see a byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency so that it could divert the people’s attention from the State government’s failures for another six months.On the other hand, he said that the Congress would definitely not prefer a byelection because it fears losing its deposit like it did in the Huzurabad and Dubbak byelections.

During an informal interaction with media persons on Saturday, Sanjay said that the BJP was ready for the byelection, whenever the Election Commission holds it. Elaborating on the people’s attention diversion tactics being employed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) which was badly damaged in the recent floods, had prompted him to go to Delhi, and his family members to either go on foreign tours, or stay confined to their home.

He said that a team of BJP leaders led by former MP Vivek Venkataswamy was currently touring the flood-affected areas in the Godavari-belt, and soon they will come out with a fact-finding report on the failure of KLIS due to man-made engineering blunders.

He said that Vivek, along with the flood victims, will go to Delhi and represent their issues to the Government. When asked how the party was planning to impress the Andhra settlers who play a decisive role in the election results in 25 Assembly constituencies, he said that not just Andhra businessmen, others too were fed-up with the payoffs being demanded by the CM’s family members.

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is of the view that the TRS would love to see a byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency so that it could divert the people’s attention from the State government’s failures for another six months.On the other hand, he said that the Congress would definitely not prefer a byelection because it fears losing its deposit like it did in the Huzurabad and Dubbak byelections. During an informal interaction with media persons on Saturday, Sanjay said that the BJP was ready for the byelection, whenever the Election Commission holds it. Elaborating on the people’s attention diversion tactics being employed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) which was badly damaged in the recent floods, had prompted him to go to Delhi, and his family members to either go on foreign tours, or stay confined to their home. He said that a team of BJP leaders led by former MP Vivek Venkataswamy was currently touring the flood-affected areas in the Godavari-belt, and soon they will come out with a fact-finding report on the failure of KLIS due to man-made engineering blunders. He said that Vivek, along with the flood victims, will go to Delhi and represent their issues to the Government. When asked how the party was planning to impress the Andhra settlers who play a decisive role in the election results in 25 Assembly constituencies, he said that not just Andhra businessmen, others too were fed-up with the payoffs being demanded by the CM’s family members.