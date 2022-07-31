Uttam Reddy lambasts BJP MPs for ‘heckling’ Sonia Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lashing out at BJP MPs for ‘misbehaving and heckling’ Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the Parliament premises, party MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that the BJP’s style of functioning was dangerous for parliamentary democracy.

In a statement, Uttam Kumar accused the BJP of trying to score political points by constantly referring to the caste and gender of someone who holds the highest constitutional post in the country. He said that Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary’s earlier remarks on President Droupadi Murmu were inadvertent. “Adhir immediately expressed regret and apologised. However, BJP made it a big issue and tried to drag Sonia Gandhi into the controversy.

After the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Union Minister Smriti Irani and a few other BJP MPs heckled Sonia Gandhi. They behaved in a demeaning and disgraceful manner,” he said. “By shouting slogans against Sonia Gandhi, one of the great leaders of this era, BJP has stooped down to a new low in its long history of undermining parliamentary democracy,” he added.

