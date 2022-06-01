Centre to celebrate Telangana formation day on June 2 with Amit Shah as chief guest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Less than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in the State, the Centre on Tuesday said that it will celebrate Telangana formation day in Delhi on June 2 this year.

The Ministry of Culture will organise the celebrations at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi at 6 pm on June 2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the programme while Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi will also attend, according to an official release

"This event marks the first time that the Government of India will be celebrating 'Telangana Day' or 'Telangana Formation Day' to ensure that it is commemorated in a befitting manner," the Ministry of Culture said on Tuesday.

The release said that the programme is aimed at highlighting the roots of the land of culture, heritage, architectural magnificence and unsung heroes of India’s youngest state, which is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year.

"As part of the programme, popular singers from Telangana such as Mangali and Vedala Hemachandra will be performing. The event will also witness performances by the schoolchildren of Haryana which is a paired State under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Folk dancers from Telangana and performances by Kathak Kendra Delhi will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the State," the release said.