Telangana asks Krishna River Management Board asked to halt to all projects in Andhra Pradesh

The KRMB is requested to stall all the new projects and expansion of existing projects/ canals without the appraisal/approval of KRMB/Apex Council.

Krishna river.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Tuesday asked the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to order a halt to all the new projects taken up by Andhra Pradesh government, including the Integrated Renewable Energy Project planned at Pinnapuram village in Panyam mandal in Kurnool district by Greenko.

The power project is based on drawl of Krishna waters and it is in contravention to sections 84 and 85 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, as any such project can be initiated or taken up only with the prior approval of the Apex Council, Telangana Irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar told KRMB in a letter on Tuesday.  

"The KRMB is requested to stall all the new projects and expansion of existing projects/ canals without the appraisal/approval of KRMB/Apex Council," Muralidhar wrote. He also sought details of all the pumped storage schemes of AP.

