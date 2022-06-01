Telangana BJP leader Dr K Laxman files papers for Rajya Sabha seat in Lucknow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman filed his nomination papers for a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow in presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. Once elected, he will become the first BJP leader from Telangana to make it to the Upper House.

Laxman was among the four nominees, including Sumitra Valmiki from Madhya Pradesh, Lahar Singh Siroya from Karnataka and Mithlesh Kumar from UP, to file nominations after the party released the list of proposed nominees for Rajya Sabha on Monday night.

The move has been seen as a strategic manoeuvre in view of the forthcoming elections to the State Assembly next year. As there is representation from four MPs from Telangana in the Lok Sabha, Dr Laxman being nominated to Rajya Sabha will ensure that he would be able to raise issues relating to Telangana in the Upper House.