Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman, Transport minister reassure staff over salary payment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assuring that there would be no problem in payment of salaries for government employees, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday said that the State government's open market borrowings were meant for the capital city works.

Speaking to reporters here, they accused the Union government of going against the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003. Stating that Telangana was the only State in the country which maintained financial discipline, they pointed out that the State never defaulted in paying the principal amount or interest on the loans taken. Ajay said that the State was raising loans only for the welfare of people and farmers.

Refuting the allegations of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on power sector, Vinod Kumar said that BHEL was supplying required components for the power plants conceived by the TRS government and there was no scope for corruption.

"Bandi Sanjay alleged that the State was purchasing power at exorbitant prices. However, these allegations are baseless as the NTPC itself is selling power to the State at Rs 7 per unit,"Vinod Kumar said, and asking if it was possible that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would ever give kickbacks to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for purchasing power at higher rates from the NTPC.

Centre violating FRBM Act: TRS

