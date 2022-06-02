STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP forcibly installs Ganesha idol in Telangana's Adilabad

As part of revamping works, Adilabad Municipality had removed statues and installations, including an idol of Lord Ganesha from Vinayak Chowk, from the junctions in the town.

Published: 02nd June 2022 05:23 AM

Hindutva, saffron flag

Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tension prevailed in the Adilabad town on Wednesday after BJP leaders forcibly installed a Ganesha idol at Vinayak Chowk. The situation got particularly heated as BJP leaders threatened massive agitations if the globe structure wasn’t removed. However, the police managed to control the situation and took some saffron party leaders into preventive custody.

As part of revamping works, Adilabad Municipality had removed statues and installations, including an idol of Lord Ganesha from Vinayak Chowk, from the junctions in the town. However, as the authorities installed a globe structure late on Tuesday night, BJP leaders climbed the raised cement platform and forcibly placed the Ganesha idol there on Wednesday. 

Former Zila Parishad chairperson C Suhasini Reddy demanded that the authorities remove the globe structure and erect a Ganesha temple in its place. She vowed to embark on a Ganesha Shobha Yatra and organise massive agitations if the authorities delayed the removal of the globe structure.

