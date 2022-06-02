STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM women besiege Hanamkonda collectorate for house sites

CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram was taken into preventive custody in Rayaparthy Mandal on Wednesday while he was on his way to Hanamkonda.

Published: 02nd June 2022 05:41 AM

Hundreds of CPI(M) women activities lay siege to the Hanamkonda Collectorate demanding house sites in Warangal district on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Tension prevailed for some time when thousands of activists belonging to CPM laid siege to the Hanamkonda Collector’s office at Subedari here on Wed-nesday, demanding allotment of house sites to the roofless.The activists kept raising slogans against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the inaction in the distribution of house sites to the poor till police intervened and arrested some of them.

CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram was taken into preventive custody in Rayaparthy Mandal on Wednesday while he was on his way to Hanamkonda. CPM State secretariat member Pothineni Sudarshan Rao was among those who were kept under house arrest since the wee hours.

Speaking to the media, Veerabhadram alleged that the TRS government has cheated people by going back on its promise of allotment of house sites. “KCR has failed to keep his assurance of providing double bedroom houses and house sites to the poor. He is indirectly supporting the land mafia in the state,” alleged.

The CPM leader said that in Warangal and Hanamkonda districts about 100 acres of land had been occupied by the mafia to perpetuate their illegal gravel business even though the poor remained without a shelter. “KCR is hands-in-glove with the land mafia,” Veerabhadram alleged.
 

