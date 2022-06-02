Questions on Telangana schemes prominent in UPSC interview

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civil Services toppers on Wednesday said that they faced questions on Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Mission Kakatiya and related developments in the State during the interview segment that forms part of the examination.

A topper said that the interview committee was astonished when he explained the growth of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the State and increase in per capita income. The candidates said that more questions were asked about Telangana this time unlike in the past.

The toppers shared their experiences with Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who hosted them for breakfast here on Wednesday.The top rankers in UPSC-2021 examinations, including G Sudhir Reddy, Ranjit Kumar, A Sneha, B Chaitanya Reddy, B Smaran Raj and others, called on Harish Rao who felicitated them.

Harish Rao said that it was a welcome sign that more women were selected this time in UPSC examinations. “Your victory will give inspiration to those who are preparing for the State government jobs,” Harish Rao said. Civils mentor M Bala Latha was also present.

